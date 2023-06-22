W&T Offshore Appoints Sameer Parasnis New CFO

(RTTNews) - W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI), an oil and natural gas company, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Sameer Parasnis as its chief financial officer and executive president, effective July 3.

Parasnis is taking over from Trey Hartman who is currently serving as the interim finance chief after Janet Yang stepped down in May for family reasons.

Sameer has 25 years of financial and operational experience and has served in leadership roles in companies like Stifel Financial Corporation, Credit Suisse and Citigroup. He started his career with Reliance Industries.

In premarket activity, shares of W&T, are trading at $3.88 down 1.27% or $0.05 on the New York Stock exchange.

