WT Financial Group Sees Strong Support at AGM

WT Financial Group Ltd. (AU:WTL) has released an update.

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX: WTL) successfully concluded its annual general meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and adoption of the remuneration report, passing with overwhelming support. This positive outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

