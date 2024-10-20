WT Financial Group Reports Change in Shareholder Holdings

WT Financial Group Ltd. (AU:WTL) has released an update.

WT Financial Group Ltd. has reported a change in substantial holdings by Keith Robert Cullen and KRC Investments Pty Limited. The voting power of Cullen and KRC Investments has slightly decreased from 11.03% to 10.48% due to changes in share issuance. This development reflects ongoing adjustments in shareholder stakes within the company.

