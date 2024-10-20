WT Financial Group Director Ups Shareholding

WT Financial Group Ltd. (AU:WTL) has released an update.

WT Financial Group Ltd. has reported a change in the interest of its director, Christos Kelesis. The director acquired 544,375 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, increasing his total holdings to 25,883,021 shares. This move reflects strategic financial planning amidst the company’s ongoing activities.

