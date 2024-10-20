WT Financial Group Director Increases Holdings

WT Financial Group Ltd. (AU:WTL) has released an update.

WT Financial Group Ltd. announced a modest increase in Director Guy Hedley’s shareholding through a dividend reinvestment plan, adding 8,178 shares to his portfolio. This strategic move raises his total holdings to over a million shares, reflecting a steady confidence in the company’s market position. Investors might see this as a positive sign of internal trust in WT Financial Group’s future performance.

