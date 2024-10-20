News & Insights

Stocks

WT Financial Group Director Increases Holdings

October 20, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WT Financial Group Ltd. (AU:WTL) has released an update.

WT Financial Group Ltd. announced a modest increase in Director Guy Hedley’s shareholding through a dividend reinvestment plan, adding 8,178 shares to his portfolio. This strategic move raises his total holdings to over a million shares, reflecting a steady confidence in the company’s market position. Investors might see this as a positive sign of internal trust in WT Financial Group’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:WTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.