WST Stock Up Nearly 33% YTD: Will the Uptrend Continue in the Rest of 2026?

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. WST have staged an impressive comeback in 2026, rising 32.9% year to date. The stock has outpaced the industry’s 30.3% decline and the S&P 500 Index’s 28.2% increase.

The rebound reflects improving investor confidence following a strong first-quarter earnings beat, accelerating demand in high-value injectable drug components and improving growth visibility across biologics and GLP-1 therapies. West Pharma reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $845 million, up 21% year over year, while adjusted EPS surged 47%.

The strong performance led management to raise full-year guidance. Supported by structural growth in biologics, obesity drugs and injectable therapies, West Pharma appears to be entering a stronger growth cycle, which can extend the current momentum through the remainder of 2026.

WST’s YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Supporting the Rally

GLP-1 Drug Demand Continues to Drive High-Value Product Growth: Accelerating demand for GLP-1 therapies used to treat obesity and diabetes remains West Pharma's largest growth catalyst.High-Value Product (HVP) components, which account for nearly half of the company's revenues, delivered 23% organic growth in the first quarter.

Management highlighted that GLP-1 products accounted for 10% of total company sales, with demand supported by broader insurance coverage, reduced drug pricing and new indications. Management believes the adoption of oral GLP-1 therapies is expanding the overall market rather than replacing injectable therapies, supporting long-term growth visibility.

Biologics Business Is Emerging as a Durable Long-Term Growth Engine: Beyond GLP-1, biologics continues to be a major structural growth driver. West Pharma reported 26% organic growth in biologics-related business during the first quarter, benefiting from strong commercial wins and growing adoption of its premium NovaPure packaging solutions.

Biosimilar launches globally are expanding therapy usage and increasing demand for injectable packaging solutions. Management emphasized continued strong customer win rates for new biologic launches, suggesting sustained growth beyond the obesity drug cycle.

Annex 1 Regulatory Transition Creates Multi-Year Demand Tailwind: European Annex 1 sterile manufacturing regulations are creating another powerful growth catalyst. West Pharma reported a 66% year-over-year increase in Annex 1-related projects, with management expecting these initiatives to contribute approximately 200 basis points to 2026 revenues.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly converting standard components toward higher-value HVP solutions to meet stricter compliance requirements. This transition is also supporting margin expansion, with adjusted operating margin improving 350 basis points to 21.4% in the first quarter.

Strategic Product Portfolio Expansion Strengthens Future Pipeline: Recent strategic moves further improve West Pharma’s long-term positioning. The company completed the divestiture of SmartDose 3.5mL manufacturing rights to AbbVie Inc. ABBV.

Following this, management will focus on more scalable delivery platforms like SmartDose 10mL. The $112.5 million from AbbVie, following the SmartDose 3.5mL divesture, will boost WST’ cash position, which may lead to higher investment in its high-value product component business. West Pharma expanded its Dublin manufacturing facility to support high-volume injectable therapies, particularly next-generation GLP-1 treatments. The commercial launch of Synchrony S1 prefillable syringe systems also strengthens exposure to the growing biologics and vaccine delivery markets.

WST’s Growth Drivers



Image Source: westpharma.com

Competition Remains Intense as Baxter and BD Push Innovation Strategies

Competition remains significant from Baxter International Inc. BAX and Becton Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD. Baxter is currently undergoing a turnaround, with Baxter reporting only 3% reported sales growth while facing infusion pump disruptions, manufacturing cost inflation and tariff pressure.

In contrast, BD reported stronger execution, with 2.6% revenue growth and double-digit expansion across biologic drug delivery and advanced monitoring platforms. Compared with Baxter and BD, West Pharma currently demonstrates superior top-line momentum, significantly stronger margin expansion and more direct exposure to high-growth injectable biologics.

While Baxter remains focused on operational recovery and BD continues broad-based innovation expansion, West Pharma’s sharper focus on high-value pharmaceutical packaging gives it a more concentrated growth advantage in 2026. BD and Baxter remain formidable long-term competitors, but West Pharma presently holds stronger growth momentum.

Risks and Challenges Could Moderate Further Upside

Despite strong momentum, risks remain. Rising oil and commodity costs could pressure margins, although management expects mitigation efforts to limit impact. The SmartDose 3.5 divestiture removes a revenue stream that contributed meaningfully in prior periods, creating short-term revenue transition risk.

West Pharma also remains highly dependent on continued injectable GLP-1 demand growth, making it vulnerable if obesity drug adoption slows unexpectedly or oral GLP-1 demand diminishes demand for injections. In addition, increasing competition from Baxter and BD in drug delivery technologies could intensify pricing pressure over time as injectable therapy markets continue expanding globally.

A Glance at WST’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 18% and 10.5%, respectively, to $8.60 and $9.50. In the past 60 days, the consensus mark for the company's 2026 EPS has risen 10 cents.

Revenues for 2026 are projected to grow 8.4% to $3.33 billion and another 6.4% to $3.54 billion in 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

West Pharma’s strong earnings momentum, structural exposure to GLP-1 therapies, biologics expansion and regulatory-driven product upgrades suggest the stock’s 2026 rally is supported by strong fundamental factors. While competitive and cost pressures remain, the company appears well positioned for continued upside through the rest of 2026.

WST currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.