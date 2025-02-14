$WST stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WST stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $201,716,776 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WST:
$WST Insider Trading Activity
$WST insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,732 shares for an estimated $526,911.
$WST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $WST stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 871,445 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,450,524
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 676,167 shares (+5074.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,485,262
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 644,750 shares (+138.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $193,528,160
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 577,417 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,138,712
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 563,705 shares (+731.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,647,209
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 528,153 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $158,530,404
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 503,003 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,763,662
$WST Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
