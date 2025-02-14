$WST stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WST stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $201,716,776 of trading volume.

$WST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WST:

$WST insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,732 shares for an estimated $526,911.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $WST stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $WST on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.