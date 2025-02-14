News & Insights

Stocks
WST

$WST stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 14, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$WST stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $201,716,776 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $WST:

$WST Insider Trading Activity

$WST insiders have traded $WST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES WITHERSPOON (VP & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,732 shares for an estimated $526,911.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $WST stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WST Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WST stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

You can track data on $WST on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.