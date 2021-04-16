WST Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/20/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/20/21, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/5/21. As a percentage of WST's recent stock price of $309.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $163.79 per share, with $312.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $309.60.

In Friday trading, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

