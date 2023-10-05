WSP Global (WSPOF) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 152.81

The average one-year price target for WSP Global (OTC:WSPOF) has been revised to 152.81 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 144.32 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 123.00 to a high of 166.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from the latest reported closing price of 142.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSP Global. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSPOF is 0.18%, a decrease of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.62% to 5,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,569K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 454K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 0.80% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 408K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 0.97% over the last quarter.

EWC - iShares MSCI Canada ETF holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.