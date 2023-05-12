WSP Global (WSPOF) Declares $0.38 Dividend

WSP Global said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $127.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSP Global. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSPOF is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.12% to 6,171K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for WSP Global is 144.32. The forecasts range from a low of 109.98 to a high of $159.45. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of 127.22.

The projected annual revenue for WSP Global is 10,400MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,630K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 942K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874K shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 493K shares.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 6.30% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

