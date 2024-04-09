WSP Global To Buy 1A Ingenieros To Boost Geographical Expansion

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO), a Canadian environmental consulting firm, announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire 1A Ingenieros, S.L., a Spanish consulting firm focused on the power and energy sector.

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in the second quarter, are not known.

Alexandre L'Heureux, CEO of WSP said, "This acquisition tracks our strategic ambitions to grow our offering in Central Europe and key sectors, and we are eager to welcome our new colleagues. Together with 1A Ingenieros, we will significantly increase our local presence and broaden our client base, creating new opportunities for WSP in Spain."

