WSP Global price target raised to C$295 from C$285 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on WSP Global (WSPOF) to C$295 from C$285 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.