WSP Global price target raised to C$279 from C$261 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on WSP Global (WSPOF) to C$279 from C$261 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Read More on WSPOF:
- WSP Global price target raised to C$295 from C$285 at Stifel
- WSP Global price target raised to C$290 from C$275 at Canaccord
- WSP Global price target raised to C$280 from C$257 at BMO Capital
- WSP Global Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- WSP Global assumed with an Outperform at Scotiabank
