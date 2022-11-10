WSO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $269.40, changing hands as high as $277.89 per share. Watsco Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSO's low point in its 52 week range is $220.68 per share, with $318.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.