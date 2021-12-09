WSM vs. LOVE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Home Furnishings sector have probably already heard of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Lovesac (LOVE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Williams-Sonoma and Lovesac are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that WSM has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

WSM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.86, while LOVE has a forward P/E of 85.35. We also note that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. LOVE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44.

Another notable valuation metric for WSM is its P/B ratio of 8.63. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LOVE has a P/B of 10.06.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to WSM's Value grade of B and LOVE's Value grade of C.

WSM has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than LOVE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that WSM is the superior option right now.

