WSM or LOVE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are likely familiar with Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Lovesac (LOVE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Lovesac has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that WSM has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

WSM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.39, while LOVE has a forward P/E of 207.90. We also note that WSM has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LOVE currently has a PEG ratio of 5.94.

Another notable valuation metric for WSM is its P/B ratio of 8.66. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LOVE has a P/B of 11.31.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to WSM's Value grade of A and LOVE's Value grade of D.

WSM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that WSM is likely the superior value option right now.

