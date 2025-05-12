WSM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.81, changing hands as high as $180.07 per share. Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSM's low point in its 52 week range is $125.33 per share, with $219.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.28. The WSM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

