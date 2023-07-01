News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

WSJ: Goldman Sachs Considers To Exit Partnership With Apple

July 01, 2023 — 10:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is considering exiting its partnership with Apple Inc. (AAPL), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report stated that the bank is in talks with American Express Co. (AXP) to take over its Apple credit card and other services with Apple Inc.

The iPhone-maker and Goldman Sachs started rolling out a virtual credit card in 2019.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, report specified.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AXP
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.