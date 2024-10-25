WSJ: Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) Considers Sale of Space Business as Losses Mount

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Boeing Co. (BA) is considering selling its space business as losses mount at the embattled aircraft manufacturer.

Boeing, which is in the midst of a months long strike by its machinists union that has shutdown production, is exploring a sale of its NASA business that includes the Starliner spacecraft and operations that support the International Space Station (ISS).

How much money Boeing could get for its space unit has not been made public. But the sale is reportedly part of a strategy by Boeing’s new CEO Kelly Ortberg to streamline operations and stop financial losses at the company. In addition to the machinists strike that began in September, Boeing is dealing with enhanced regulatory oversight owing to several safety issues with its commercial aircraft.

Mounting Losses at Boeing

Boeing is struggling with growing financial losses. The machinists strike is estimated to be costing the company $1 billion a month. In recent days, the company reported a $6.2 billion loss for this year’s third quarter as it grapples with labor, safety, and reputational issues.

The sale of the space business would bring to an end a storied chapter in Boeing’s history. The company has worked with the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for decades, going back to the Moon landing and the creation of the International Space Station (ISS). Boeing is expected to retain its commercial and military satellite businesses going forward.

BA stock has declined 40% year-to-date.

Is BA Stock a Buy?

Boeing stock has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 22 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 15 Buy, five hold, and two Sell recommendations made in the last three months. The average BA price target of $194.65 implies 25.57% upside from current levels.

