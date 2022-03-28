WSJ: Walmart Ending Cigarette Sales In Some Stores

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in the Wall Street Journal, cigarettes were pulled off from shelves in some Walmart Inc. (WMT) stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico. However, the retailer isn't halting all tobacco sales, as per the report.

Walmart stopped selling e-cigarettes in 2019 citing growing Federal, State, and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

In 2014, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) became the first health care chain to end sale of tobacco products from all of its pharmacy stores nationwide.

The shares of Altria Group, Inc. (MO), and Philip Morris International Inc. declined during pre-market trade on Monday.

