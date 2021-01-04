WSJ: Quibi In Talks With Roku To Sell Content Library

(RTTNews) - As per a report published by The Wall Street Journal, Quibi is in talks with Roku to sell its content library. Quibi announced its plans to shut down operations in October 2020 as the service failed to attract viewers.

Quibi was launched on April 6, 2020 as a quick bite streaming service with 10-minute programs. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi was originally designed for viewing on mobile phones. Later, the Quibi app added Chromecast and AirPlay support in its latest versions for viewing on large screens.

