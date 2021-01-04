Markets
ROKU

WSJ: Quibi In Talks With Roku To Sell Content Library

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - As per a report published by The Wall Street Journal, Quibi is in talks with Roku to sell its content library. Quibi announced its plans to shut down operations in October 2020 as the service failed to attract viewers.

Quibi was launched on April 6, 2020 as a quick bite streaming service with 10-minute programs. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi was originally designed for viewing on mobile phones. Later, the Quibi app added Chromecast and AirPlay support in its latest versions for viewing on large screens.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular