WSJ: FDA Says Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Vaccine Met Prescribed Success Criteria

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has concluded that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine met the prescribed success criteria in a clinical study, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The FDA decision indicates that the agency will soon give approval to the vaccine, which is the first COVID-19 vaccine being considered for distribution in the U.S., the report added.

The FDA analysis reportedly highlighted the known benefits from the vaccine. This includes reduction in the risk of confirmed COVID-19 occurring at least a week after the second dose, and reduction in the risk of confirmed COVID-19 after the first dose and before the second dose.

The news of the FDA analysis comes just as Canada has secured an agreement with Pfizer to begin early delivery of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed in a tweet today that Canada would receive up to 249,000 of initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this month, with millions more on the way.

The UK became the first Western country to start mass vaccination against Covid-19 with the Pfizer vaccine today. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.