WSFS names Lynn Hobson chief marketing officer

WSFS Financial (WSFS) Corporation announced that accomplished financial marketing leader Lynn Hobson has joined WSFS as Chief Marketing Officer effective December 2, 2024. WSFS’ former Chief Marketing Officer Justin Dunn has assumed the newly created role of Chief Community Impact Officer. These moves ensure WSFS will continue to maximize its impact in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Hobson will lead WSFS’ marketing and communications strategy and execution, including brand awareness, internal and external communications, digital marketing, data analytics, advertising, and customer experience. She will report to Arthur Bacci, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Hobson joins WSFS after 16 years with BNY’s Pershing where she rose to Director and Head of Marketing leading all strategic go-to-market marketing efforts across technology, wealth solutions, and channel and partner marketing for Pershing and Pershing X. As Senior Vice President and Chief Community Impact Officer, Dunn will lead WSFS’ Community Strategy and Reinvestment efforts, volunteer initiatives, financial education programming, the WSFS CARES Foundation, and sponsorships and events, reporting to Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

