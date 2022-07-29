WSFS Financial's (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 19th of August to $0.15. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

WSFS Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, WSFS Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 17% also shows that WSFS Financial is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 52.0% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 11% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:WSFS Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

WSFS Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.16 total annually to $0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.7% per year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We should note that WSFS Financial has issued stock equal to 36% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We Really Like WSFS Financial's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for WSFS Financial that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is WSFS Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

