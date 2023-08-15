WSFS Financial (WSFS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.22, changing hands as low as $41.66 per share. WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSFS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.5859 per share, with $51.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.