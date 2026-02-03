WSFS Financial (WSFS) Price Target Increased by 10.80% to 71.66

The average one-year price target for WSFS Financial (NasdaqGS:WSFS) has been revised to $71.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.80% from the prior estimate of $64.67 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from the latest reported closing price of $67.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSFS Financial. This is an decrease of 49 owner(s) or 7.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSFS is 0.17%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.42% to 67,444K shares. The put/call ratio of WSFS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,789K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,960K shares , representing an increase of 48.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 82.25% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,381K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,433K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 14.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,860K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,545K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSFS by 90.30% over the last quarter.

