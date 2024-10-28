WSFS Financial downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott after Q3 report

As previously reported, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Neutral from Buy with a fair value estimate of $53, down from $62. Q3 core results met the firm’s bottom line forecast, with the lower provision offsetting higher expenses, but the firm came out of the Q3 report with “more caution” with respect to two primary issues under the backdrop of expected additional Fed easing into 2025 – the recent trend for deterioration in asset quality metrics having persisted in Q3 and the fact that WSFS remains asset sensitive and the firm believes margin pressure could linger into 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSFS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.