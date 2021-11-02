WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WSFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.61, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSFS was $53.61, representing a -4.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.08 and a 70.14% increase over the 52 week low of $31.51.

WSFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WSFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.71. Zacks Investment Research reports WSFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 165.1%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

