WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.5, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSFS was $51.5, representing a -6.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.18 and a 136.46% increase over the 52 week low of $21.78.

WSFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.43. Zacks Investment Research reports WSFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 75.39%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

