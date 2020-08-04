WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WSFS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.14, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSFS was $28.14, representing a -38.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.05 and a 57.74% increase over the 52 week low of $17.84.

WSFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WSFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports WSFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -61.41%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

