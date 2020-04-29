WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

WSFS Financial Corp (NASDAQ: WSFS)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 1:00 p.m. ET

Operator

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Dominic Canuso, Chief Financial Officer.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Towanda, and thanks to all of you for taking the time to participate on our call today. We hope you are all well and safe. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO; Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Rick Wright, Chief Retail Banking Officer. Before Rodger begins with his remarks, I would like to read our Safe Harbor statement.

With that read, I'll turn the discussion over to Rodger Levenson.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Dominic, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. As we come together this afternoon, we're in the middle of the most significant health crisis in our nation's history. Before I begin my comments, on behalf of our over 1,800 associates, I want to offer our thoughts and best wishes for our -- to our entire community and everyone who was listening today as we managed through this unprecedented period. Although, we could not have predicted the exact circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, WSFS was well prepared to operate effectively through this challenging situation. Recent technology investments combined with our business continuity planning, have allowed us to serve our customers and communities, while maintaining our top priority of the safety and well being of our associates.

Since March 16, we have had over 1,000 associates across the entire company, working from home, supporting each other and serving our customers, including our National Businesses of Institutional Trust, Cash Connect and NewLane Finance. At the same time, we have been providing drive-thru access and appointments with appropriate preventative protocol in our retail banking offices. We have also seen increased usage and adoption of our digital products, including our MyWFSF mobile communication tool. While we are still very early into this environment, it is highly likely that we will continue to see an acceleration of the recent trends toward these channels. This is additional confirmation of the strategic rationale of our delivery transformation initiative, which commenced last year.

Turning to our first quarter results, our operating performance was solid. Obviously, the adoption of CECL and the impact of the current and forecasted economic environment lead to elevated credit costs in the quarter, I will provide additional comments on credit and asset quality in a moment. Core pre-provision net revenue increased 7% on a linked quarter basis, and 32% versus the first quarter of 2019, reflecting the closing of Beneficial on March 1, 2019. This performance was driven by a 10% annualized loan growth in the quarter, excluding the impact of the allowance for credit losses and continued runoff from the non-relationship portfolios. Approximately 39% of this growth was a result of increased line of credit usage. Total core deposits also grew nicely during the quarter at a 9% annualized rate. Excluding several non-recurring items, core fee income decreased 3% on a linked quarter basis, reflecting lower seasonal banking related transaction volumes and low bailment revenue in cash connect.

The decline in bailment revenue was fully offset by reduced funding costs. Cash connect continue to trend of improved performance, recording and a creative ROI of 1.84%. Expenses were well managed and resulted in a quarter efficiency ratio of 54%, as we continue to see the benefits from prior acquisitions, and disciplined growth. Turning to credit, we adopted Cecil in the quarter consistent with our original plans. Asset quality improved modestly during the quarter. Yet, we purposely try to get ahead of the oncoming deterioration in our Cecil assumptions with a significant reserve build. The total reserves increased $92 million, reflecting both the day one increase and the quarterly provision.

The corresponding ACL reserve to total loans ratio was 1.60% as compared to 0.56% at 12/31/2019. Including the marks on the acquired loan book, our total coverage was 2.19% at 3/31/2020. As outlined in the supplemental materials, our provision incorporated an economic outlook of a GDP decline of 15% and unemployment of 9% in the second quarter. Economic models for both the second quarter and the remainder of the year continue to fluctuate. Assuming deterioration from our assumptions from when we close the books, we would expect to continue to build reserves in the second quarter. Our loan portfolio continues to be very well diversified and granular. It reflects our long held philosophy of concentration management, as we learned during the Great Recession, even with high quality underwriting, concentrations represent the highest potential risk to any loan portfolio. Since that time, our concentration risk management has been governed by 20 Board approved concentration limits, each of which remain in compliance.

In addition, over the past year, we continue to execute our strategy of repositioning the loan portfolio post Beneficial, while continuing to improve asset quality. This included $343 million of intentional payoffs of non-relationship loans, as well as an 11% reduction in problem assets, and a 23% reduction in NPAs. We have provided information on the overall loan portfolio, along with additional details on our retail, hotel and food service portfolios in the supplement. In addition to the strategic benefits of the beneficial combination, it also significantly improved our capital levels. Including the impact of CCEL, our common equity tier one capital stood at 13.41% at the end of the quarter. This provides us with significant capacity to absorb future potential credit losses.

In our most recently completed stress testing, we utilize the Federal Reserve assumptions for a severely adverse scenario, which are generally consistent with the current environment. Under this scenario, Wiss Fiss can absorb almost $600 million of losses over two years, while maintaining a common, a tier one common equity capital ratio of 11.2% at the end of that period. This capital cushion provides us with additional flexibility as we move through this environment. During the quarter, we completed our previous share buyback authorization, repurchasing just over a million shares. Although, our board has approved a new buyback authorization 50% of outstanding shares, we have decided to take a pause until at least the end of the second quarter for both routine and incremental share buybacks. We also maintained our cash dividend at $0.12 per share.

Our resumption of buybacks and potential future increases in the dividend will be evaluated based upon our updated economic outlook and corresponding modeling. In addition to focusing on adjusting our business to adapt to the current situation, we continue to serve our customers and communities. In terms of customers, through April, 17, we have provided over $770 million in TPP loans to add our footprint to help sustain businesses and we are in the process of another -- we are in the process of filing another 1,500 applications in the second phase of funding that commenced yesterday. We have also provided cash relief, the $1.6 billion of loan modifications in both our commercial and consumer portfolios through April 17. Almost 60% of these modifications came from our CNI businesses, which include owner occupied real estate and new lane and reflect the full or partial closure of these customers in late March and early April.

We know many of these customers well and remain in contact with them, so that we can collectively assess the best path forward at the end of the 90 day or in some cases less deferral period. We also recognize the significant need to support in our communities, particularly the not the not for profit organizations, who serve those most in need. To enhance our impact, we made a $3 million grant to the Wiss Fiss Community Foundation. As we look ahead to our future performance, we will benefit from the significant investments we have made over the past decade. In addition to becoming the largest locally headquartered bank in the demographically rich Philadelphia and Delaware region, we added significant capacity to our mortgage and wealth management businesses, established our national leasing company, and most importantly, have very strong talent throughout our organization. These and other investments have provided a much greater, healthier and diverse pre provision net revenue stream.

Our core pre provision net revenue of $71.5 million for the quarter included $3.6 million in accelerated loan accretion, as a result of a restructuring of the largest loan acquired from beneficial. We expect that our second quarter core pre provision net revenue will be in the range of $50 million to $55, million primarily as a result of the 150 basis point decline in the Fed funds rate during the first quarter. Our core pre-provision net revenue estimate also assumes that our region would remain in the current stay-at-home protocol through the end of the quarter, and does not include the impact of PPP loans. Finally, some additional context, WSFS has served this community for 188 years. We are a very resilient company and when faced with periods of adversity, we stay true to our values and manage the company for the long-term. We are prepared and ready to do so once again.

Thank you, and please stay safe. I will now turn it over to Dominic to facilitate Q&A with our team.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Roger. I will be facilitating the Q&A session. So if you could Towanda please let the question in queue.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from a line of Frank Schiraldi with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Frank Schiraldi -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys. Hope you're well.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Frank. You too.

Frank Schiraldi -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

I wanted to ask about the deferral or forbearance levels or modifications, whatever, we're going to call in terms of percentage of some of the sensitive loan concentration. So you guys break out your plenty of -- which I think you do every quarter, plenty of loan concentrations in the C&I books, and just wondering, obviously, we assume hotel and restaurant does heavy level of deferrals, but where else are you seeing those deferral requests come from, and have requests overall begin -- began to moderate here?

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, thanks, Frank. Steve, would you like to address that question?

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Sure, Dominic. So I would say the other two segments that we received a deferral request is a retail CRE. And then a little bit in the healthcare social assistance segments. There are the other two besides the two obvious hotel and food service.

And I would also say, Frank, the requests really have leveled off or and are trickling in at this point, we've received and we believe the majority, the vast bulk of deferral request at this point.

Frank Schiraldi -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. And are you providing or able to provide specific levels within some of these concentrations in terms of -- this percentage of hotel loans are in deferral?

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Yes, I think in the sub-segment on page 5, you can see percentages for each portfolio. So hotel was clearly the biggest, 65% of that portfolio. We have approved a 90-day deferral, a couple 120-day deferrals. And the next biggest segment is really the restaurant food service, which is 48% of that portfolio, we've approved referrals for.

Frank Schiraldi -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then -- I just as a follow up, wondered if you could talk about the NIM guide for next quarter. But since the PPA and our guide doesn't include a PPP. I'm assuming the NIM guide doesn't either. But maybe if you could just talk a little bit about the contraction quarter over quarter and what some of the assumptions are in that contraction, in terms of deposit betas and so forth?

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Sure Frank. Thanks. First, Id point out as Roger mentioned, the first core elevated purchase won accretion was primarily from one large customer that paid off and refinanced with -- the thing with us. And excluding that [Phonetic] PLA would have been in the range that we had guided at the beginning of the year and consistent with as we've laid out on slide 11 of the supplement, what we expect in the second quarter of about 30 basis points of modeled accretion and then up to 10 basis points of additional, depending on payoffs. And again, obviously all that is a function of the pay down rate and which this environment could affect.

Secondarily the decrease from the first quarter NIM of 384 excluding PLA to the second quarter of 355 is all the interest rate driven and very consistent with not owning our IRR assumptions. But what we expected this year, given the original plan of 2020, assuming one rate cut, but obviously we've received a 150 basis point reduction at the end of March. This assumes in the second quarter a 25% beta for our deposits as we are able to -- given our significantly high loan to deposit ratio affect our funding through lower CD rates as we've already put in place, post beta fed rate actions managing our exception pricing and continue to drive the appropriate mix within our portfolio.

Frank Schiraldi -- Piper Sandler -- Analyst

Okay. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Frank.

Operator

Thank you. My next question comes from the line of Michael Perito KBW. Your line is open.

Michael Perito -- KBW -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys. I'm glad to hear everyone's doing well. Thank you for taking my questions this afternoon.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks for joining Mike.

Michael Perito -- KBW -- Analyst

I wanted to double down on the credit conversation a little bit, I think the one book I'm struggling with a little pit is, is the hotel book, not just for you guys, just more broadly because it seems to be an area where, even if there's some type of recovery as we move into the summer, that it might take a bit longer to kind of return to something close to full revenue or occupancy, however you want to measure it.

And I'm just curious, you know, how do you guys think about that dynamic as we move forward here? I mean, obviously initially there was probably just, you know, trying to get the CECL and the COVID qualitative reserves up, given the uncertainty. But as we kind of drill down, so this is on that portfolio, how are you guys kind of thinking about those trends? And what do you think you're looking to see that that could drive either additional reserves or hopefully kind of a return to normal operation as this plays out?

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Thanks for the question Mike. And for reference, we do have some additional detail on the hotel segment of our supplied 16 in the supplement. Steve, if you'd like to address that question?

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Yeah. So I guess the first, as we mentioned, that is definitely the biggest percentage of portfolio that's in deferral. So about 65%, as I had said with the exception of a couple, customers, these are all 90 day deferrals. So the plan really is, it really gives us an opportunity over the next 30 to 60 days to sit down with each of these customers, and really work with them to develop a plan for the second half of the year. We're very confident in the sponsorship, and very confident in the original underwriting of these credits.

So, you know, it's unclear whether this will be a B or U or a longer recovery in this space. But the fact that we kept the furloughs to 90 days gives us the chance to really work with all of our customers for a longer term plan.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And, Mike, this is Dominic just to add on. Obviously, we've been in constant dialogue with all of our customers, particularly in this area, and we'll continue to work with them to develop the go forward plan over the next 30 to 60 days and for the remainder of the year.

Michael Perito -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. Helpful additional color, thanks and switching over the conversation to capital, obviously its a pretty large it's kind of unique, all the timing the way this came together, I guess. But, you know, fairly large new authorization, although it's kind of temporarily pause.

But I guess, you know, as we think about your appetite, I know you said you're on pause until at least the end of the quarter, but I guess, less respective of the timeframe, more respective of what do you guys kind of looking for that would bring you back to market? Is it just clarity on the recovery or is it other economic factors? Or how should we be thinking about that dynamic as we move forward?

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Thanks, Mike. I would say our approach continues to be the same as we've laid out and consistent with how we've communicated our capital management. First and foremost, we look at our capital as protection and for reserves in cases like this. And when we feel comfortable with that environment, then we look to invest that capital into the organic growth of the business for inorganic growth. As we've done so in recent history, and then beyond those two uses, we would return that capital were appropriate to our stakeholders through our routine share buybacks and then incrementally based on the share price at the time relative to an IRR model demonstrating positive accretion.

What I would say is that is no different than how we're approaching it today. Clearly, that first tranche of recognizing we want to evaluate ensure that the bank continues to have the capital needed so that we can focus on our customers, as that subsides or we get more certainty around that. And that will likely take two to three quarters. We will continue to evaluate and quarter by quarter, as we observe the performance of our PPNR. And the macroeconomic factors affecting our provision through CECL, we will make a determination.

Michael Perito -- KBW -- Analyst

Sounds good. So I mean, I don't know, if you're willing to comment this far, but it sounds like it's fair to think that, you know, over the next two quarters, there's probably not much as you guys kind of sort out, minimally what's going on on the credit side and making sure that the bank is as strong as it can be positioned from a capital perspective.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I don't think we can say for certain, but obviously, in this environment, there's a lot of volatility in the macroeconomic environment, and therefore its impact on our customers and potentially our credit position. And so we will continue to monitor and do what's right for the long-term health of the bank and our shareholders.

Michael Perito -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay, and then just one more than I'll hop back, but on loan growth, any updated thoughts about how the current environment could impact maybe any of the plan runoff you had or just pipelines in general, is there any kind of updated you know, maybe second quarter view you can give us on how you think kind of net growth could trend just given, there are already quite a few moving pieces kind of before the macro uncertainty?

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sure, thanks. I'll first speak to the runoff portfolio and that detail is in the supplemental material on slide 17. When we purchased beneficial a year ago now, about 19% of the total loan portfolio was considered in this runoff non-relationship based portfolio that is down to 1.3 billion or 15%. And we do expect that to continue. The largest portion of that work book is residential mortgage of just under $1 billion. And obviously, that is clearly affected by the interest rate environment and we had seen significant run down in that portfolio, along with some refinancing and participation and leveraged loans throughout the year. It will obviously be interest rate dependent, we would expect it to continue, but the rate of pace will be a function of particularly the refinancing in the residential mortgage market. And Steve, if you'd like to talk about the pipeline.

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Yeah. So, as Roger indicated in his opening comments, we were really pleased with the first quarter kind of 10% annualized growth, excluding the allowance and the runoff portfolios. Presently, as we ended March, our pipeline was fairly -- we had a 90 day weighted average of just over $200 million of new opportunities what we expect to fund as a weighted average probability over the next 90 days. But clearly all the focus right now is on the PPP activity and on the loan deferral activity and while our pipeline is good, we really would anticipate a lot of this opportunity moving to the latter half of the year. In the near term, it's really hard to forecast any type of loan growth with any type of accuracy. But assuming some recovery to latter part of the year and the third quarter, early fourth quarter, we should see some activity pick up.

Michael Perito -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. Really helpful. Thank you guys. Stay well and appreciate you take my question.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Russell Gunther with D.A. Davidson. Your line is open.

Russell Gunther -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Russell, how are you?

Russell Gunther -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Hey, Dominic, I wanted to follow-up on comments you guys made with regard to some internal stress testing you performed. Wondering if you could share with us what some of your assumptions are within those more potentially adversely exposed sections like retail, food service, hotel, just the type of stress scenario, you walk through there and potentially lost content assumed?

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. While I can't speak to the sub-segment level around our stress testing assumption, we do flex all elements of the portfolio, including loan growth, net interest margin compression, are obviously credit cost, which is the main driver of distress and then our cost base. I would say, as Roger mentioned, the type of environment we're seeing now is in the acute impact to the macroeconomic conditions, particularly in the second quarter, are relatively consistent or somewhere between the adverse and severely as first portfolio as we know, not all economic environments are the same. So they affect the portfolio segments differently, owner occupied is different than investor that which is different than C&I and then consumer. But we have stressed all those appropriately given the macro economic drivers. We look to our own performance, our distribution and segmentation. And as we've laid out in the material, on slide nine, you can see what our synthesize adverse stress would do based on a starting point of 4Q 2019.

Russell Gunther -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Got it. That's very helpful, Dominic. Thank you. And then I found slide eight to be particularly helpful, the reserve levels by loan bucket, but from the outside looking in both CRE and -- both investor and owner occupied looked a little bit lighter than I would have thought, but obviously that doesn't take into consideration the remaining credit mark. So I wonder if you could kind of speak to where those might shake out if you incorporate that or any just broader comments on reserve levels within CRE today.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, in first, I would remind everybody, as we saw in our quarter and metrics within the portfolio, all of our credit metrics both leading in lines are incredibly strong. So, all of the provision or ACL in the first quarter was driven by the macroeconomic factors through CECL modeling. And for the most part, our portfolio being outside C&I, that's going to be driven by the macro interest rate environment and unemployment. Most of the other segments are driven by unemployment and then CRE in particular with the forecasts around the real estate pricing indices, which have not yet moved as dramatically as what we're seeing in unemployment and GDP.

So to the extent those macroeconomic conditions are forecast change as the severity and/or the duration of the economic forecast extends then it's likely that CRE and some of those sub-segments would be more impacted. But at this point in time, we again, we haven't seen any indication within our portfolio and some of those macroeconomic drivers aren't indicating that stress.

Russell Gunther -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

Okay. That's very helpful. I appreciate that, Dominic. Last question for me, guys. I appreciate the ring-fence of PPNR for to 2Q. Just wondering if you could within that you have touched on the expense outlook for the second quarter. Maybe just discuss some of the puts and takes there relative to 1Q and anticipation of guided lower fee income. Thank you.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. The first thing I would note is the first quarter PPNR was particularly strong won by the outsized NPL that Roger mentioned. But we also had some one-timers in our cost base that also improved that number for the quarter. Going forward, the lower PPNR is primarily, first of all, driven by the 150 basis point rate decreased by the Fed followed by the lagging trend of LIBOR which was still over 100 basis points, but just recently in the last 30 to 40 days has dropped been over 50 basis points. So that obviously will play into our rate resets, particularly for May and June.

And then, as we discussed, and Roger mentioned that our assumption when we lay this out, obviously things move very quickly week-to-week. We wanted to take the conservative approach to say what would impact to our fee businesses as the -- if kind of a stay-at-home conditions in our region maintain. So, most of the lower PPNR is driven by those two impacts. Our cost management continues to be disciplined, particularly in this environment where we're working from home and we're actually seeing some small cost saves that are naturally occurring. There will be some increase throughout the year as we continue to invest in the business, including delivery transformation and some marketing dollars associated with our marketing technology investment for future growth. But for the most part, they would be relatively consistent with our initial indications from a couple of months ago, and slightly above, what I would say is the run rate from the first quarter, which is probably about $2.5 million higher than kind of a core non-interest expense that was printed.

Russell Gunther -- D.A. Davidson -- Analyst

That's very helpful, Dominic. Thank you so much.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Brody Preston with Stephens. Your line is open.

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Good afternoon everyone. How are you?

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good. How are you doing, Brody?

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

I'm doing well. Thanks Dominic. I just wanted to circle back on the lease portfolio of the new lane. Could you remind us collateral is back from those new lanes, Dominic>

Analyst

Sure. So, primarily, it's the products that the leases are providing sponsor that the -- whether it's the equipment for office equipment or big equipment or retail equipment, but there is only $1 residual at the end. So, most of the product is paid for and recovered through just working with the customer and channel partner.

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay, OK. And so that's -- so I was sort of looking at on slide eight, ACL by segment, the C&I portfolio is up near 3%, but the lease portfolio is only at 134 basis points. And so I just wanted to better understand what was driving some of the differences between I guess what your CECL model is spitting out for loss content between those two books?

So, on the hotel portfolio, you have a bullet there, this is the max LTV and debt service coverage ratio is 75% and 1.3 times. I just wanted to clarify that that's the max LTV and the lowest debt service coverage ratio that you're underwriting to before this.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Steve, you'd like to address that question?

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Yes. That is correct. That would be the max. So, obviously, we have LTVs that are lower and coverages that were higher at time of origination.

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Yeah. Okay. Then on the $0.5 million decrease in third-party funding costs that you had in cash connect, just wanted to clarify, is there more to come here, Dominic, like as these as the cost move lower and what's the average cost of the third-party funds?

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So, a couple points. First, the first quarter impact to cash connect was primarily rate environment driven and we positioned that business to be rate neutral. So, the decrease in funding cost was commensurate with the -- primarily the interest rate environment. We don't disclose that third-party funding pricing, but it is commensurate with -- and slightly above our internal cost of funds.

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay, great. And then how much of the -- I guess just in terms of your mobile usage, it's up pretty dramatically. So I just want to better understand, how are you thinking about potential brands rationalization in the aftermath of this?

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

So I think for certain, what we've observed over the last month and a half is that, what we believed in, were planning, planning and are investing in with regard to delivery transformation if that customer behaviors will shift. Clearly, this environment has accelerated that and reinforced kind of our position to do so. We are able and as laid out in the supplement, service our customers in this environment through reduced branch count, increased use of our mobile product, along with supplemental MyWFSF mobile product along with the call center. So I think we're all learning a lot on how to work in this environment. We are clearly seeing our customers able to adapt to this environment significantly and we are actively evaluating, all post COVID realities and implications for our customers foremost, which is our priority and how best to operationalize through the bank.

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then the last one for me, you know, it's nice to see the wealth management and trust assets up it's been down pretty much across the industry. And so wanted to know, what drove that if it was maybe one big -- one new big client coming in or if anything was tied to bankruptcy? And can you just remind us of the timing in terms of inter-quarter when those fees typically come in?

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Art, perhaps would you like to handle that question on wealth?

Arthur J. Bacci -- Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer

Sure. This is Art. And thanks for the question. I think we've continued through the first quarter is pretty strong performance in both our corporate trust business. We had a very solid fourth quarter on the personal trust business. In terms of AUM, it's not been anyone customer, I think the referral program we've instituted working with the commercial bankers. We've seen an uptick in referrals. From that, we've seen referrals coming in from existing clients, as well as just getting strong market performance to at least early March, really contributed to the increase in AUM. I think there was one more question. And --

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Yeah. Just the timing of when those fees come in the corner?

Arthur J. Bacci -- Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer

Yeah. We -- for the advisory businesses, we usually go in advance at the beginning of the quarter. So, March 31, would have been the billing for second quarter and obviously that that will be slightly down, given the -- the market through the end of March was down.

Brody Preston -- Stephens -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you very much for taking my questions, everyone. I appreciate it.

Arthur J. Bacci -- Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer

Thank you.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Erik Zwick with Boenning and Scattergood. Your line is open.

Erik Zwick -- Boenning and Scattergood -- Analyst

Good afternoon.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Erik. How are you?

Erik Zwick -- Boenning and Scattergood -- Analyst

I'm doing well. Hope you are as well. I apologize. I had some connectivity issues there for a few minutes. So -- probably as some of my questions were already asked and answered. With regard to the PPP program, do you have a -- can you give us any color regarding the dollar amount of kind of remaining applications you have and how much of that you would expect to be funded during the second round of the -- of the program?

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Steve, you'd like to address it.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Right. So this is --

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

I apologize. I was on mute. I apologize.

Dominic C. Canuso -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I was going to pinch it for you, Steve. But go ahead.

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

The first round, as you saw in the information process, around 2,400 applications for around $770 million. All that has been funded at this point, except for a couple million dollars. We had teed up 1,800 applications for round two. And through kind of late morning, mid day, today, we had processed and received approval for 868 of those 1,800 for an additional $86 million.

I don't have the total round two. What that 1,800 would have totaled, I can -- we can circle back with you on that question, unless someone else on the line on our team has --

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, this is Roger. So as Steve mentioned, in round one, our average loan size was a little over 300,000. We believe based on the applications received that we're in the middle of processing, it's the second round that will be a little under 100,000, which I think demonstrates the fact and the need for the second round, so they could get to the smaller customers.

Erik Zwick -- Boenning and Scattergood -- Analyst

Great. That's helpful. And then just the last question for me, with regard to non-interest income and some of the line items that are potentially sensitive to the COVID environment and thinking about credit, debit card, fees and deposit service charges, any kind of sense for, is there additional pressure on those line items in 2Q, relative to 1Q, just given that we're likely to see a full quarter impact?

Steve Clark -- Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer

Sure, good question. I would say absolutely. We think back that really 10 of the 12 weeks in the first quarter was business as usual. And it really wasn't until the end of March that I think most areas, particularly across the country, were in a stay at home situation for a period of time. So, whether it's at cash connect to our own customers in our in our local footprints, transaction and ATM -- transactions are down without a doubt.

And then that would extend through March and then, likely recover, as we see the reopening of the economy in phases, but most likely we'll see it in that credit, debit card and ATM transaction line. Potentially in mortgage banking to the extent, either from an interest rate environment and/or inability to do in home appraisals, etcetera, would be impacted as well.

Erik Zwick -- Boenning and Scattergood -- Analyst

Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And with no further questions in the queue, I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Rodger Levenson.

Rodger Levenson -- Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, operator. Dominic and I will be participating in an investor conference via teleconferencing next week. And, as always, we're available for additional questions after the call. Thanks very much for your interest in support and WSFS and we wish everybody have a good day. Thank you. [Operator Closing Remarks]

