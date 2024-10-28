WSFS Financial Announces Leadership Transition in Banking

Wsfs Financial ( (WSFS) ) has issued an announcement.

WSFS Financial Corporation has appointed James J. Wechsler as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer starting January 1, 2025, succeeding Stephen P. Clark, who will become a Senior Advisor. Wechsler, an experienced leader with a strong background in commercial banking, will oversee several key banking divisions. This strategic move reflects WSFS’s dedication to leadership development and succession planning, ensuring continued growth and stability in their financial services.

