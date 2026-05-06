WSFS Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WSFS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 5/22/26. As a percentage of WSFS's recent stock price of $72.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WSFS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSFS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.915 per share, with $73.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WSFS makes up 1.83% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QABA) which is trading up by about 1.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WSFS).

In Wednesday trading, WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.