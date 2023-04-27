WSC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.18, changing hands as high as $44.83 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.52 per share, with $53.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.33.

