WSC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.84, changing hands as high as $42.06 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.91 per share, with $52.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.90.

