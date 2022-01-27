WRLD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of World Acceptance Corp. (Symbol: WRLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.88, changing hands as low as $181.34 per share. World Acceptance Corp. shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRLD's low point in its 52 week range is $118.83 per share, with $265.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.73.

