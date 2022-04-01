WRLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of World Acceptance Corp. (Symbol: WRLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $198.42, changing hands as high as $198.99 per share. World Acceptance Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRLD's low point in its 52 week range is $123.17 per share, with $265.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.85.

