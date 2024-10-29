Wrkr Ltd Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Wrkr Ltd has announced the issuance of 6 million unquoted performance rights, marking a strategic move within their employee incentive scheme. This development, effective October 29, 2024, reflects the company’s efforts to align employee performance with shareholder value. Investors may find this issuance as a sign of Wrkr Ltd’s commitment to enhancing its workforce morale and productivity.

