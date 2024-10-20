Wrkr Ltd Expands with New ASX Securities Quotation

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Wrkr Ltd has announced the quotation of 1,100,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of October 21, 2024, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to expand its financial footprint and attract more investments.

