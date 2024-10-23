Wrkr Ltd Boosts Cash Flow and Raises Capital

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Wrkr Ltd reported a significant 84% improvement in net operating cash flow in Q1 FY25, bolstered by a successful $7.811 million capital raise to enhance its financial stability and invest in strategic growth areas. The company also saw a 26% rise in cash receipts from customers, reflecting strong market confidence. Wrkr continues to focus on expanding its capabilities with key hires and expects further investments to capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

