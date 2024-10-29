News & Insights

Stocks

Wrkr Ltd Announces Class D Performance Rights Grant

October 29, 2024 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Wrkr Ltd has announced the grant of 6,000,000 Class D Performance Rights to its employees as part of its Employee Securities Incentive Plan. These rights, issued without cash consideration, entitle staff to shares upon meeting specific vesting conditions related to employment and market share price. This move underscores Wrkr Ltd’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with company performance goals.

For further insights into AU:WRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.