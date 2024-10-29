Wrkr Ltd Announces Class D Performance Rights Grant

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Wrkr Ltd has announced the grant of 6,000,000 Class D Performance Rights to its employees as part of its Employee Securities Incentive Plan. These rights, issued without cash consideration, entitle staff to shares upon meeting specific vesting conditions related to employment and market share price. This move underscores Wrkr Ltd’s commitment to aligning employee incentives with company performance goals.

