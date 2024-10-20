News & Insights

Wrkr Ltd Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Wrkr Ltd (AU:WRK) has released an update.

Wrkr Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 21, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can access the meeting details and proxy forms on the company’s Investor Hub or ASX announcements page. The meeting will cover various business matters, and proxy forms should be submitted by November 19, 2024.

