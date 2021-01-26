WRK or SEOAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Paper and Related Products stocks have likely encountered both WestRock (WRK) and Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both WestRock and Stora Enso Oyj are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

WRK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.02, while SEOAY has a forward P/E of 18.64. We also note that WRK has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SEOAY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84.

Another notable valuation metric for WRK is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SEOAY has a P/B of 1.84.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to WRK's Value grade of A and SEOAY's Value grade of C.

Both WRK and SEOAY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that WRK is the superior value option right now.

