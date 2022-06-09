WRK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.56, changing hands as low as $47.53 per share. WestRock Co shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $40.78 per share, with $57.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.35. The WRK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

