Wrestling-Indian athletes postpone medal-immersion protest against chief

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India's top wrestlers were talked out of their plans to toss their medals into the river Ganges on Tuesday as part of their ongoing demand to arrest their federationchief over sexual harassment allegations.

The athletes had been camping in New Delhi since April 23 demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing female athletes.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat reached the north Indian town of Haridwar along with fellow wrestlers to dump their medals as a mark of protest.

A prominent farmers' leader, Naresh Tikait, convinced them to call off the act promising a solution within five days.

"Because of them, we hold our head high in international sports arena," Tikait told the media.

"We will make sure they won't have to hang their head in shame."

Earlier on Tuesday, the wrestlers issued a statement spelling out their plans to drown their medals in the river.

"This holy river is the perfect custodian of our medals, not the system that shields the offender."

They also announced plans to begin an indefinite hunger strike at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi.

