WRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.83, changing hands as high as $21.88 per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRE's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $32.2152 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.80.

