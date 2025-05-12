$WRBY stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WRBY stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,234,229 of trading volume.

$WRBY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WRBY:

$WRBY insiders have traded $WRBY stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ABRAHAM GILBOA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,173,078 shares for an estimated $28,502,172 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 764,130 shares for an estimated $19,002,747 .

. STEVEN CLIVE MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,553 shares for an estimated $777,965.

$WRBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $WRBY stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

