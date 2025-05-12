$WRBY stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WRBY stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $36,234,229 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WRBY:
$WRBY Insider Trading Activity
$WRBY insiders have traded $WRBY stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID ABRAHAM GILBOA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,173,078 shares for an estimated $28,502,172.
- NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 764,130 shares for an estimated $19,002,747.
- STEVEN CLIVE MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,553 shares for an estimated $777,965.
$WRBY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $WRBY stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,656,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,119,289
- FMR LLC removed 3,358,322 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,222,210
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,599,550 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,935,105
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,762,922 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,680,341
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,567,190 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,569,873
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,060,100 shares (-32.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,665,021
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 989,173 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,032,623
