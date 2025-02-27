$WRBY Earnings Results: $WRBY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WRBY ($WRBY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $190,640,000, missing estimates of $190,874,874 by $-234,874.

$WRBY Insider Trading Activity

$WRBY insiders have traded $WRBY stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ABRAHAM GILBOA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,046,287 shares for an estimated $24,753,793 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 663,306 shares for an estimated $15,732,689 .

. STEVEN CLIVE MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,904 shares for an estimated $795,699.

$WRBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $WRBY stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

