WRB vs. CCCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both W.R. Berkley (WRB) and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, W.R. Berkley is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that WRB likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CCCS has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

WRB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.48, while CCCS has a forward P/E of 30.01. We also note that WRB has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CCCS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76.

Another notable valuation metric for WRB is its P/B ratio of 2.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CCCS has a P/B of 3.59.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to WRB's Value grade of B and CCCS's Value grade of F.

WRB sticks out from CCCS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that WRB is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

