WRB Stock Trades Above 200-Day SMA: What Should Investors Do?

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB have gained momentum. The stock has moved above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price as of Tuesday was $70.53, down 10.7% from its 52-week high of $78.96.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The 200-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.

With a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 2.1 million.

WRB’s Price Performance

Shares of WRB have gained 8.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 6.6%.

Shares of other insurers like Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL, RLI Corp. RLI and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL have gained 10.7%, 15.9% and 11.6%, respectively, in the past month.

1- Month Price Performance: WRB, RLI, ACGL, KNSL & Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WRB Shares Are Expensive

WRB shares are trading at a premium to the industry. Its price-to-book value of 2.69X is higher than the industry average of 1.44X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of other insurers like ACGL, RLI and KNSL are also trading at a premium to the industry average.

WRB’s Encouraging Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $15 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 2.9%.

The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 3% and 3.8%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 has moved 1.3% and 0.4% north, respectively, in the last 60 days.

WRB’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity for the trailing 12 months was 18.9%, which compared favorably with the industry’s 7.4%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 8.7%, better than the industry average of 5.7%. This reflects WRB’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Factors Acting in Favor of WRB Stock

W. R. Berkley continues to benefit from disciplined underwriting and prudent risk selection. The company remains focused on expanding its commercial lines, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines and specialty personal lines, where it has a competitive advantage. Continued pricing discipline and effective risk selection should support underwriting profitability over the long term.

W. R. Berkley continues to benefit from its diversified specialty insurance platform and attractive niche market opportunities. Growth in its insurance business, supported by several new startup units across varied business lines, should drive premium growth and offset a more competitive pricing environment. Backed by its strong track record, the company’s international business is expected to post healthy premium growth and long-term earnings.

Net investment income has been witnessing improvement over the last few years, as evident from the CAGR of 9.8% over the last eight years (2018-2025). Record net invested assets and higher new money rates on a growing fixed maturity portfolio, along with strong operating cash flows, are driving net investment income. Higher investment fund income arising from the transportation and financial services-related sectors should also add to the upside.

W.R. Berkley maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows. As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.3 billion. A strong capital position helps W.R. Berkley in wealth distribution via share repurchases, special dividends and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders’ value. The 11.1% quarterly dividend hike announced in June 2026 marks an increase every year since 2005. Its dividend yield of 0.5% is higher than the industry average of 0.3%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Risks for WRB

WRB’s expanding international operations expose it to increased political, legal, regulatory and economic risks, including foreign currency and credit risk, which could have an adverse effect on its results of operations and financial condition.

Intense competition across the insurance and reinsurance markets remains a key headwind. It can affect the profitability of existing and new businesses. This intense competition could cause the supply and demand for insurance or reinsurance to change.

Conclusion

The property and casualty insurer is set to grow on underwriting discipline, premium growth, diversification benefits, momentum in international business, higher investment income and consistent cash flow. Favorable estimates, higher ROC and dividend history are other positives.

Given the premium valuation, stiff competition and exposure to foreign currency and credit risk, it is better to stay cautious about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.